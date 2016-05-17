A Baby Girl Was Saved After Her Mom Died On A Car Crash On The Way To Her Birth

A 26-year-old pregnant woman in Missouri died last week in a car crash as the baby's father was driving her to the hospital to deliver the child.

Southeast Missourian. Sarah Iler was driving with her husband, Matt Rider, to the hospital in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Friday because her baby's birth was imminent, her sister Kasandra Iler told the

As the couple drove to deliver their child, a semi-tractor trailer in front of them struck another vehicle, a silver Nissan Armada, the Cape Girardeau Police Department said in a statement. The police department did not identify the couple, but Kasandra Iler confirmed their identities to the Southeast Missourian.

The Armada crashed into the couple's car, a red Chevy Blazer, police said. Their car was then struck by the tractor trailer, and crashed into the median. Both Rider and Sarah Iler were ejected from the car.

Iler was declared dead at a hospital, while Rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is currently recovering.