A 24-Year-Old Says She Found A Dead Rat Inside Her New Dress From Zara

“I was in complete shock. My eyes saw that it was a mouse but my brain told myself it can’t be."

A 24-year-old woman from NYC is suing Zara after she says she found a dead rat sewn into a dress from the store.

A 24-year-old woman from NYC is suing Zara after she says she found a dead rat sewn into a dress from the store.

Cailey Fiesel bought the black dress on July 5 from a store in Connecticut, according to a lawsuit filed against the store.

She hung the dress in her closet, and wore it for the first time a few weeks later.

When she arrived to work, she began to notice a "disturbingly pungent odor" that she couldn't shake, the lawsuit claims.

Later in the day, Fiesel said she felt what she thought was a loose string hanging from her dress, and reached down to yank it off.

“To her utter shock and disbelief, as she ran her hand over the hem of the dress she felt an unusual bulge and suddenly realized that it was not a string that was rubbing against her leg but was instead a leg rubbing against her leg," the complaint states. "The leg of a dead rodent that is.”