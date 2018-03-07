BuzzFeed News

"The Bachelor" Somehow Got Even Worse On The Second Night Of The Finale And Fans Are Shook

"Yes, I got engaged to her two weeks ago, broke up with her yesterday, and I'm one thousand percent over her."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 6, 2018, at 9:10 p.m. ET

Fans of The Bachelor are even more pissed after the second night of the show's messy finale, which featured bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposing to his runner-up pick, Lauren Burnham, after dumping his original fiancé, winner Becca Kufrin.

Instagram
Instagram: @bachelor_nation

Fans were immediately angry when the show opened with Luyendyk appearing at Burnham's house, and her jumping into his arms.

watching lauren jump into aries arms #AfterTheFinalRose
Sarah Brumels @SarahBrumels

watching lauren jump into aries arms #AfterTheFinalRose

They were pissssed.

me watching Lauren run into Arie’s arms as if nothing happened #AfterTheFinalRose
kelsey @kelseyshannon13

me watching Lauren run into Arie’s arms as if nothing happened #AfterTheFinalRose

Then, Luyendyk told Burnham he was in love with her and totally over Kufrin, who he had literally just dumped.

Arie: I'm 1000% over Becca Bachelor Nation: #TheBachelor #afterthefinalrose
Erin @Rin11

Arie: I'm 1000% over Becca Bachelor Nation: #TheBachelor #afterthefinalrose

Women thought it was totally disrespectful.

when a poop log says he’s 100% over a woman he was engaged to like A DAY after he broke up with her #thebachelor
Ramsi @ramsihooper

when a poop log says he’s 100% over a woman he was engaged to like A DAY after he broke up with her #thebachelor

They called the move "gross."

"are you over becca?" "1000%." YOU WERE ENGAGED TO MARRY THIS WOMAN TWO DAYS AGO. THIS IS GROSS. #TheBachelor
Claire Fallon @ClaireEFallon

"are you over becca?" "1000%." YOU WERE ENGAGED TO MARRY THIS WOMAN TWO DAYS AGO. THIS IS GROSS. #TheBachelor

And called him "garbage."

Lauren: Are you over Becca? Arie: One thousand percent. GARBAGE #ATFR #AftertheFinalRose
Bachelor Boyfriend @TheBachelorBF

Lauren: Are you over Becca? Arie: One thousand percent. GARBAGE #ATFR #AftertheFinalRose

"Heartless."

1000 percent over Becca? Wow! What a complete douchebag and a 1000 percent heartless #TheBachelor
Diana Roth @pinkblossm2010

1000 percent over Becca? Wow! What a complete douchebag and a 1000 percent heartless #TheBachelor

"A monster."

#thebachelor Lauren: Are you a hundred percent over Becca? Ari: Yes Me:
Lil Bachelor Finale (EJ) 🇲🇽 @erickdaRed

#thebachelor Lauren: Are you a hundred percent over Becca? Ari: Yes Me:

🤨

A THOUSAND PERCENT OVER BECCA?! I AM SHOOK, I HAVE NO WORDS, AND I WANNA HIDE 🤦🏻‍♀️ #TheBachelor #BachelorNation
Feb Denise Andrade @febdenise12

A THOUSAND PERCENT OVER BECCA?! I AM SHOOK, I HAVE NO WORDS, AND I WANNA HIDE 🤦🏻‍♀️ #TheBachelor #BachelorNation

They were also confused when Burnham took him back, and then hinted she wanted a proposal "soon."

Lauren: “you over Becca?” Arie: “yes definitely” Lauren: “okay you better propose soon, ily” WHAT IS THIS?? This can’t be.. #TheBachelor
Justine. @Justine_Marie13

Lauren: “you over Becca?” Arie: “yes definitely” Lauren: “okay you better propose soon, ily” WHAT IS THIS?? This can’t be.. #TheBachelor

They were, frankly, shook.

Omg she really wants him to propose ASAP? I am praying for this girl’s lack of self worth! #TheBachelor
Jonathan Solis @jonsolis

Omg she really wants him to propose ASAP? I am praying for this girl’s lack of self worth! #TheBachelor

And worried for Burnham.

Omg Lauren didn’t even put up a fight!That’s it???? AND THEN SHE SAID SHE HOPES ENGAGEMENT DOESNT TAKE MUCH LONGER. I’m dead!!! #thebachelor https://t.co/EIWJHhMQ0Y
Raven Gates @ravengates09

Omg Lauren didn’t even put up a fight!That’s it???? AND THEN SHE SAID SHE HOPES ENGAGEMENT DOESNT TAKE MUCH LONGER. I’m dead!!! #thebachelor https://t.co/EIWJHhMQ0Y

Makes sense.

"Are you totally over Becca?" "Yes, I got engaged to her two weeks ago, broke up with her yesterday, and I'm one thousand percent over her." "Okay, I'm good, please give me a ring." Who is the bigger nutcase? #AftertheFinalRose
Father Dan Beeman @inthelineofmel

"Are you totally over Becca?" "Yes, I got engaged to her two weeks ago, broke up with her yesterday, and I'm one thousand percent over her." "Okay, I'm good, please give me a ring." Who is the bigger nutcase? #AftertheFinalRose

The show cut back to Burnham and Luyendyk, who discussed how their relationship has been since they reunited. Luyendyk then proposed to Burnham in front of the live studio audience.

ABC

And she said yes, obvi.

ABC
For many people, rejected contestant Bekah Martinez's face said it all.

Bekah is all of us #TheBachelor #AftertheFinalRose
Michelle Collins @michcoll

Bekah is all of us #TheBachelor #AftertheFinalRose

Two proposals back to back?

Like do we think he used the same ring orrrr...???¿¿¿ #thebachelor
jenna solares @jennaheight

Like do we think he used the same ring orrrr...???¿¿¿ #thebachelor

"Bekah is all of us."

#TheBachelor #AftertheFinalRose *Arie proposes to Lauren after breaking off his engagement to Becca* BEKAH IS ALL OF US https://t.co/0oCHcibUWe
Bachelor Rose @RealityRose_

#TheBachelor #AftertheFinalRose *Arie proposes to Lauren after breaking off his engagement to Becca* BEKAH IS ALL OF US https://t.co/0oCHcibUWe

Yep.

How everyone felt during that engagement. #TheBachelor #AfterTheFinalRose #TheBachelorFinale
J.Selz @IamJselz

How everyone felt during that engagement. #TheBachelor #AfterTheFinalRose #TheBachelorFinale

Did you ring-cycle, Arie?

Trying to inspect that ring to make sure it’s not Becca’s like... #afterthefinalrose #thebachelor
Mandy @MandyKrueger

Trying to inspect that ring to make sure it’s not Becca’s like... #afterthefinalrose #thebachelor

Don't worry, though: Kufrin will be OK. In fact, she will be the next Bachelorette, host Chris Harrison announced.

Becca. A true queen. #thebachelor
Raven Gates @ravengates09

Becca. A true queen. #thebachelor

Everyone is excited!

THANK YOU GODDESS FOR THIS BECCA-AS-BACHELORETTE PALATE CLEANSER #AftertheFinalRose
Emma Gray @emmaladyrose

THANK YOU GODDESS FOR THIS BECCA-AS-BACHELORETTE PALATE CLEANSER #AftertheFinalRose

See you next season, Bachelor Nation!

With that said. Can’t wait to watch Becca as the bachelorette 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Lauren Bushnell @LaurenBushnell3

With that said. Can’t wait to watch Becca as the bachelorette 🙏🏻🙏🏻

