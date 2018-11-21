This 9-Year-Old Singer Brought Patti LaBelle To Tears With Her Moving Message For Her Idol

Skye Dakota Turner is a 9-year-old little girl with a BIG voice.

The pint-sized future superstar has gotten thousands of fans on Instagram with her renditions of soul classics.

One song Skye can sing particularly well is Patti LaBelle's "If Only You Knew." Here she is performing it.

Her performance was so powerful, it got the attention of LaBelle herself.

In June, the iconic singer posted a video of Skye singing on her Instagram account, writing, "Sing Skye!!! Sing Baby!!! You are awesome!!!"