This Couple Trolled Their Loved Ones By Taking Some Seriously Epic '80s-Inspired Engagement Photos

Rose Collins and her fiance, John Martin, are a couple from Fort Wayne, Indiana, who love to have a good time.

Collins told BuzzFeed News that in all things in life, "given the option we usually do something silly."

“We take each other very seriously, but we don’t take anything else very seriously,” she said.

After three and a half years of dating, Collins proposed to Martin and he very excitedly accepted.

“He squealed, 'Oh my God, yes,'" Collins said.

Recently, Collins was browsing Reddit when she saw a post from a user who had shared their parents' engagement photos. They were ridiculously '80s, and all the sudden, she had a great idea.

Collins asked her fiance if he wanted to send fantastic, awkward '80s engagement announcements.

"His response was, 'fuck yes we are doing that,'" she said.

Luckily, the couple was planning to travel soon to Florida to visit a friend of theirs, who is a photographer. Collins said he got their ~vision~ immediately, and created art that is truly beautiful.

Just take a look.