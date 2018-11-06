BuzzFeed News

This 77-Year-Old Texas Voter Teared Up When Discussing Her Love For Beto O'Rourke

2018 Midterm Elections

This 77-Year-Old Texas Voter Teared Up When Discussing Her Love For Beto O'Rourke

"It'll mean that, by gosh, we all still have a chance to have a decent country, with decent values, with decent relationships with other people."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 6, 2018, at 4:23 p.m. ET

A 77-year-old Texas voter has won the hearts of thousands online after she was moved to tears when discussing seeing Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke at her polling place.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Pamela Aguirre went to cast her ballot at El Paso Community College, where O'Rourke also voted with his family.

Aguirre was pictured with the candidate in a Getty Images photo of the event, and

she proudly showed MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake her "Beto for Senate" T-shirt.

She teared up when Haake asked what it meant to meet O'Rourke, and she said she got so emotional "because we think he is pretty important."

She said O'Rourke means so much to her "because he represents everything that Donald Trump isn't."

WATCH: Pamela, 77, with her oxygen tank and her “BETO FOR SENATE” T-shirt, fights back tears while talking about seeing Rep. O'Rourke while they both voted in Texas this morning: “We’re honored that he was here … We want him to win.” https://t.co/qDB70fNNbp https://t.co/zpapr62e1c
MSNBC @MSNBC

Aguirre said if O'Rourke wins his race against Sen. Ted Cruz, it would mean "everything."

"It'll mean that, by gosh, we all still have a chance to have a decent country, with decent values, with decent relationships with other people," she said.

Many people watching the interview were very moved by Aguirre and her words.

Pamela in Texas....You. made me cry tears of hope @GarrettHaake #ElectionDay
Robyn Lynne @whatwouldtb12do

Many agreed with her.

Ms. Pamela just summarized what Beto O’Rourke represents for the US. 🙏 https://t.co/FGKq6T5Wky
Maria&amp;Enrico @MariaEnrico5

"Pamela, is all of us now at this moment."

Pamela, is all of us now at this moment... I hope, against all hope, that Beto wins, Andrew Gillum, Stacey Abrams and other like minded politicians, that will guide America back on to the path of decency and some form of sanity, as well of course, some humanity. https://t.co/j17aU2teMv
Njau @DavidGacuca

Also, a lot of people are just in love with Pamela now.

You encapsulated the hopes and dreams of Beto's entire support base, Pamela. It's truly an honor to be on the same side as you! 🤗 https://t.co/ItqMHlmskW
Lady Pamela, Esq. @ladypamesq

And they need more.

if beto doesn't call pamela before the end of the day what's even the point of his woke bae status
libby watson @libbycwatson

They want a Beto and Pamela reunion ASAP.

Beto better be driving to go see Pamela. https://t.co/jvzFzwqLeH
Turkey Serota @maggieserota

Haake said talking to Aguirre was his "favorite interview of the entire campaign."

My favorite interview of the entire campaign. Will post the link online ASAP. https://t.co/iTXSfu9bhK
Garrett Haake @GarrettHaake

"Thank you Pam!" he tweeted.

