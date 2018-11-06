A 77-year-old Texas voter has won the hearts of thousands online after she was moved to tears when discussing seeing Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke at her polling place.

Pamela Aguirre went to cast her ballot at El Paso Community College, where O'Rourke also voted with his family.

Aguirre was pictured with the candidate in a Getty Images photo of the event, and

she proudly showed MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake her "Beto for Senate" T-shirt.

She teared up when Haake asked what it meant to meet O'Rourke, and she said she got so emotional "because we think he is pretty important."