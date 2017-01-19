Donald Trump Had A Great Time At His Inaugural Concert And We Have The Gifs To Prove It
Don't get too hype.
1. When he got off the plane and grasped Melania's hand for approximately one second.
2. When he gave a salute to America.
3. When he fist-pumped on the way to his seat.
4. When he really got into "God Bless the U.S.A."
5. He even sang along.
6. And swayed.
7. And head-bobbed!
8. When he really got into the most exciting act of the night, 3 Doors Down.
9. And swayed his head to and fro.
10. When he chatted to Ivanka when the first bars of "Kryptonite" started.
11. And bopped his head.
12. Though not the whole time...
13. When he smiled at the strange-but-fun robot people.
14. Although Melania didn't seem to like them too much.
15. When he got his whole body into it during the performance by the Piano Guys...and even sang along!
16. When he sat pensively listening to Toby Keith.
17. And finally, the audience's reaction to it all.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
