YouTubers Are Building Their Platform On Long-Term Relationships

Viewers adored it. “i feel like i’m watching a romcom. i don’t think i’ve ever seen two people who are so in love with each other equally. it warms my heart ,” one commenter wrote on the “Asking Her to Be My Girlfriend (RonRon Confirmed!)” video. "literally this made me realize that having such a huge wedding event is so far less important that just having love and the people you hold close. the joy just radiates through and i’m so happy for you guys and one day i can hopefully marry the the man of my dreams," another person wrote on their “We Got Married” video.

While “dating vlog” was more popular in years prior to COVID, Google searches for “couple vlog” reached a new peak in May 2020, with more people searching for stories of established couples rather than casual dating journeys, perhaps looking for a love story to follow and root for in a time of isolation, especially during a time when casual hookups just weren’t possible.

“This was one of the biggest things we struggled with in our relationship, knowing that content like this would do well on YouTube,” Merrell said.

Trending Google searches around relationship content have also increasingly skewed toward creators, with searches for specific social media couples like Katie and Josh Brueckner (known together as Jatie Vlogs) and musicians Jess and Gabriel Conte, rising 200% to 300% in the past year. People are increasingly searching for a romance story they can root for and stay invested in when the couple announce their relationship, move in together, get engaged, have a baby, and even pick out their caskets.

RonRon feels the pressure to make the relationship content craved by their subscribers. “We needed to find that balance of, Are we posting something for views or because it’s just fun?” Merrell said. “It can mess with you if a video does well — like now we gotta post this and this as a couple. It’s one of the main reasons we didn’t do this content when we first started dating. It could’ve messed with our relationship then.”

But now they see the pay off. Burriss said he not only gained over 200,000 new subscribers after their relationship story series, it also affected the channels associated with them — Merrell and her sister, Burriss’s elder brother Alex Wassabi, and Merrell’s father’s channels all experienced subscriber and view growth as a result of their love story.

And RonRon’s viewership aged up. “It used to be on the younger end, that 13 to 18 mark, but now it’s 18 to 25, 26 to 30,” Merrell said.

Maddy Buxton, a trends manager at Google, said the mind-boggling numbers have been a result of changes in the creator landscape as well. “More creators are trying to produce series that let viewers feel like they’re on this journey with them,” Buxton told BuzzFeed News. “You’ll see creators asking for advice and input, and a lot of people are contributing in the comments. It builds on this trend of ‘with me’ — study with me, clean with me.”

Of course, relationship content has always performed well on social media. In the 2010s of YouTube, the variants of “Boyfriend Tag” dominated lifestyle content as we watched our favorite influencer couples put makeup on each other, answer our need-to-know questions, and talk about why they broke up. But now, the interactivity of watching someone’s relationship blossom from the beginning is what’s setting some creators apart.