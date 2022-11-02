Many artists have expressed frustrations that fans have used AI learning machines to generate copycat images of their vtube designs. Aruuu worked with Iron Vertex for a year and a half to come up with her character. “The sketching process was kind of a headache because I was being very particular,” she said.



After the design, Aruuu worked with a technician to animate the character to her facial expressions. “She would be like, ‘Okay, start smiling as wide as you can for me.’ ‘Let’s raise your eyebrows a bit more’ — you know, so the model is specifically tuned for my face.”

Uguubear, another independent vtuber with 59,000 subscribers, also decided to start vtubing after feeling self-conscious on camera while livestreaming her gaming and art. “I make a lot of weird faces when I’m drawing,” she said. “I don't want to have to worry about that, because people will come in and just say things just based on what you look like.”

At first, she tried just turning off her camera, but it confused people who hopped onto her stream and were greeted with a black screen, so she commissioned an avatar from an artist. It also helped to mitigate any hate comments that would be directed her way.

“When people come and say that kind of stuff at your avatar, it's not directly at you,” she said. Streaming behind an avatar made the positive comments about her mannerisms more impactful, too. “The thing that really makes my heart feel so warm is that people enjoy my laugh, because that was something I was really self-conscious about.”

Another hurdle for indie vtubers is that more responsibilities fall on the creator rather than a company, including investing in the worldbuilding of their character. Uguubear said the idea of making a lore video has interested her — but instead of a fantasy, she’s hoping that she can use the opportunity to share her actual life story as a Korean American adoptee. “On TikTok, I’ve been watching a lot of adoptee content and it’s been unlocking things inside me,” she said. “I want to be able to connect with people like that.”

Unlike the creators signed under agencies, who have support staff to monitor the chat feeds, indie creators have to maintain their own community environments. Uguubear said she’s implemented banned words and relies on her followers to keep up the wholesome environment she’s trying to foster. Aruuu shares tips with other creators on filtering out NSFW content from her feeds, like using a tagging system on social media to compartmentalize lewd drawings.

“[Sexualization] is gonna exist in any form of anything,” Uguubear said. “That’s just how it is.”

It would be remiss to discuss sexualization in vtubing without acknowledging its deep ties to the fetishization of Asian women. At TwitchCon, some people I asked about the hypersexualization of vtubers using avatars of Asian women were unsure of their stance. “That’s a dangerous category to talk about,” Twitch user Jakkc728 said outside the official Twitch vtuber panel. “Everyone has a different opinion.”

But it was unavoidable. I was continually confronted with artistic representations of Asian women’s bodies being consumed by a predominantly white, predominantly male gaze. On the expo floor, a stand selling “Waifu Cups” had men huddled around the table. At the panel, speaker Uguubear talked to an audience that was predominantly white and Asian men. Even the creators themselves must confront their roles in it.