The Virginia Department Of Education Is Getting Flooded With Memes After Creating A Tip Line To Report Schools Teaching About Racism

An email tip line set up by the Virginia governor to track which schools are teaching students about systemic racism has instead been inundated with memes quoting everything from Bee Movie to the lyrics of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s “WAP.”

On Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced an email tip line that encouraged parents to report if “divisive practices” such as critical race theory were being taught in schools. Critical race theory, an academic term describing the analysis of how racial power structures have been upheld in institutional forms of society such as the legal system, has become a flashpoint for Republicans in the last year.

The newly elected governor banned teaching it in schools in his first executive order after assuming office on Jan. 15 and asked parents to instead contact the government via the tip line if they “feel their fundamental rights are being violated, that their children are not being respected, where there are inherently divisive practices in our schools.”