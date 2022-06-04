A Uvalde Mom Who Ran Into The School To Save Her Sons From The Shooting Spoke Out About How Police Tried To Stop Her

A Uvalde mom who says she was handcuffed by law enforcement while trying to rescue her sons from the school shooting, has claimed that authorities warned her not to speak to the media about her experience.

Angeli Gomez, a farmworker in Uvalde, spoke to CBS News on Thursday, describing how she was able to rush into Robb Elementary School and save her kids during the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers, despite law enforcements’ attempts to stop her.

Gomez, who previously spoke to the Wall Street Journal about her experience, said she had just gone back to work after her children's graduation ceremony when she first received news about the shooting. She quickly drove 40 miles back to the school, but said that she was prevented from going inside.

“Right away, as soon as I parked my car, US Marshals started coming towards my car saying I wasn’t allowed to be parked there,” Gomez told CBS News. “He said, ‘We’re going to have to arrest you because you’re being very uncooperative,’ and I said, ‘Well, you’re going to have to arrest me because I’m going in there, and I’m telling you right now — I don’t see none of y’all in there.’”

Gomez alleged that the US Marshals handcuffed her to stop her from rushing toward the school.

"I told one of the officers, 'I don't need you to protect me. Get away from me. I don't need your protection. If anything, I need you to go in with me to go protect my kids,'" she told CBS News.

The US Marshals have previously denied handcuffing parents, telling WSJ that their deputy marshals “maintained order and peace in the midst of the grief-stricken community that was gathering around the school.”