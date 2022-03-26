They Made A Name As College YouTubers. Where Do They Go From Here?

YouTuber Elliot Choy’s apartment is gigantic — emphasis on gigantic. The ceilings stretch high, and the rooms are cavernous enough to skateboard across, play dodgeball in, or build a skate ramp. It’s the kind of space he was looking for when he and his friends created Ur Mom’s House, the five-month-old YouTube content house based in Manhattan, NYC.

“I was thinking about living in Los Angeles, and I was like, Ugh, that sounds like every other creator in the world,” Kelly Wakasa, his roommate and fellow YouTuber, said one Saturday morning when BuzzFeed News visited Ur Mom’s House.

Moving to New York City has never really been the natural progression of a YouTuber’s career; creators have historically flocked to Los Angeles, partly because of the opportunity to expand beyond the platform. But Choy, along with Wakasa and their other roommates, Ashley Alexander and Annemarie Allen, “are not like the other girls,” so to speak. The former college YouTubers see New York City as a more textured, more visually arresting filming location than Los Angeles, and they hope to capture, in their videos, something outside the California content house mill.

“YouTube is super oversaturated in LA,” Alexander said.

Choy, Wakasa, Alexander, and Allen came up in a rising category of lifestyle vlogging that focused on the booming interest in university students’ lives — the genre of college YouTube. From college acceptance reactions to Ivy League application tips, college YouTubers have gone viral for their self-help frames, aided by SEO-optimized titles. Choy’s stunty videos like “Giving Harvard Students an iPhone 11 If They Can Answer THIS Question” have been viewed over 24 million times, and Alexander’s 1.2 million subscribers have faithfully watched her weekly vlogs about her life in school, such as “forcing a GLOW UP the day before college (FAST transformation).”