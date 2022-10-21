A Major Content House In New York City, Ur Mom’s House, Has Splintered

Yes, this particular collective struggled to find their bearings as a collective identity, and it was more difficult when a couple pairing shifted the dynamic right away. But on a greater level, content houses have been scrutinized for their gold rush-esque fragility that requires a bunch of people who got famous via the algorithm to mine for content together. We’ve watched content houses build up over and over before crashing spectacularly.

After Choy’s departure announcement, Wakasa responded with his own video. “His story sets up Ashley and I to be the problem,” Wakasa said. “It’s pretty laughable if you knew the truth.”

This was then followed up by a 40-minute video from Wakasa and Alexander detailing more of the drama. The two creators alleged that Choy “hated” Alexander and felt isolated as Wakasa and Alexander’s relationship took up more of their personal time. Wakasa said Choy wanted to cut Alexander out of their possible joint LLC, splitting equity in half instead of 33.3% each. Backlash volleyed between Wakasa and Alexander, then Choy.

Choy responded briefly on Sunday. “I never once suggested there should be anything other than a complete even split of equity at Ur Mom’s House,” he said. “This is the last video that I’m going to make on this subject.”

Meanwhile, fans have been writing paragraphs of analysis in the comments. “I hate picking sides but Elliot owes Ashley an apology,” one user wrote. “chill the hell out [Kelly] — you interpreted his video the way you did because of haters,” another said.

Ur Mom’s House is just the latest in a slew of instances where public figures had a very awkward fallout of their Big Claims Brand. Wife Guy who loves his wife and talks so much about loving his wife cheated on his wife. Cheery talk show host who dances and smiles and makes silly jokes is actually rude to waitstaff. Friends who are roommates and just hang out on camera as friends aren’t actually friends anymore.

Shit-talking your friends and miscommunication are unfortunate byproducts of monetizing your friendships. Content creators have the unfortunate role of it all happening publicly. Particularly for young creators, it can be difficult to find the line between your personal life and your brand. But it appears that won’t stop us from watching.