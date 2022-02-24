“Vladdy Daddy” Memes Capture The Bleak Helplessness Many People Are Feeling As Russia Invades Ukraine

Russia has previously weaponized social media and cyberattacks in its geopolitical operations and has even had meme fights with Ukraine before.

None of the pages being flooded with “vladdy daddy” comments are Putin’s official accounts. The Russian president does not have any known personal social platforms, previously saying that he is too busy and “not in the mood for Instagram.” But that doesn’t stop others.



Putin’s image has been a meme since the late 2000s. Dozens of photos of him undertaking various stereotypically masculine tasks — from hunting to riding a horse shirtless — have gone viral. In 2010, there was a popular Tumblr blog called “What Is Putin Doing Today?” that parodied his desire to be seen as dangerous. In 2013, people reacted to footage of Putin kissing a 40-pound fish he claimed to have caught with varying levels of amusement and distrust.