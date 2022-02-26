This Is How People Around The World Are Helping Ukrainians As Their Country Is Being Attacked By Russia

The first check will be sent on Monday to Help Us Help, a Ukrainian-based charity, who then manage the distribution of donations by most pressing needs, he said.

“We’re going to generate as much money as we can, and just send it to wherever needs it most,” Borys added.

Due to high demand, Borys said Saint Javelin is looking to continue to help Ukrainians in other ways, including organizing evacuation plans at the Poland-Ukraine border for those fleeing, and helping coordinate those crossing over with a place to stay, including at his dad’s house in Przemysl, Poland, he said.

Digital creators have also used their platforms to raise money for Ukraine. Lucky Pochi, a v-tube streamer (a form of streaming by which a creator uses a holographic character in lieu of their face), organized a group of her fellow streaming influencers to fundraise for Ukraine. “We decided to make a group campaign on Tiltify, and each of us have been working hard doing charity streams since Thursday,” she told BuzzFeed News.

So far, the group has raised $2,300 that will go towards shipping medical supplies and emergency health kits to Ukrainians without access to hospitals. Followers can type in a keyboard command to directly donate to Project HOPE, a global humanitarian relief organization. Pochi and her friends have even set up incentives for bigger donations, like a live wheel spin to decide her next activity, such as cleaning her desk or barking. Each stream lasts about three to six hours, she told BuzzFeed News.

“[Ukrainians have] been embroiled in conflict for so long already, that for an invasion on this scale, it just makes sense to help them,” Pochi said.

Beyond the basic needs of food and shelter, people all over the globe are also reaching out to support Ukrainians in more holistic ways. Chef Damian Wawrzynick sent out an announcement to sponsor two UK work visas, an offer that has been met with others expressing their desire to help out, too.

Some have been handling donations for individuals with specific needs as well, such as diabetic care supplies. And in other means of support, millions of cryptocurrency donations have poured in to support the Ukrainian government’s fight against Russia.

