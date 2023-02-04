A sixth Memphis police officer who was involved in the arrest that led to the death of Tyre Nichols was fired Friday for failing to comply with rules on deploying his Taser, and for breaking other protocols.

The Memphis Police Department said in a statement that an internal administrative investigation determined that Officer Preston Hemphill violated multiple department policies, including standards around “personal conduct,” “truthfulness,” and processing recovered property. Hemphill, who deployed his Taser during the Jan. 7 incident and is heard on his body camera video saying, “I hope they stomp his ass” after officers catch up to Nichols, was initially suspended from the police force on Monday.

Also on Friday, the Tennessee Department of Health suspended the licenses of EMTs Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge, who responded to the scene to treat Nichols after officers pepper sprayed and brutally beat him. A review by the department’s Board of Emergency Medical Services found that for 19 minutes the emergency medical workers failed to check Nichols’s vital signs, conduct an examination, and provide him with oxygen.

“During this 19-minute period of time, neither Mr. Sandridge nor Mr. Long engaged in emergency care treatment,” Matthew Gibbs, an attorney for the state health department, said during the board’s meeting Friday. “[The patient] was clearly in distress. … He was unable to remain in a seated position and lay prone on the ground multiple times.”