Twitter Users Are Calling Out Elon Musk After Twitter Announced It Will Now Charge For Text Two-Factor Authentication

Two-factor authentication by text message will no longer be available for all users on Twitter. Users have begun receiving notifications telling them to remove the security feature or “risk losing access to Twitter.”

In a statement posted to its blog on Wednesday, Twitter made the official announcement that it will begin only allowing paid Twitter users to use SMS authentication for their accounts. “We have seen phone-number based 2FA be used - and abused - by bad actors,” the statement reads, using an acronym for two-factor authentication. “So starting today, we will no longer allow accounts to enroll in the text message/SMS method of 2FA unless they are Twitter Blue subscribers.”

Two-factor authentication requires users to enter a single-use code (often sent via SMS) in addition to their account password. This basic measure has been a helpful tool for many people to avoid hacking, doxxing, and identity theft. Twitter noted that other two-factor verification measures, like authenticator apps and security keys, would remain available.