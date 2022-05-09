TikTok’s “Cacio E Pepe” Woman Cannot Catch A Break

Creator Gabby Eniclerico has not bought Trader Joe’s cacio e pepe sauce since she got famous for how she pronounced it on TikTok.

“Cacio e pepe was always the menu item no one wanted to say aloud, so I just wanted to own how exaggerated it sounds,” she told BuzzFeed News. “There’s always going to be someone who will find something wrong with what you’re doing.”

Primarily known for making short-form mukbangs (videos where people eat and chat to their audience), Eniclerico’s rise to social media fame has been in response to getting memed online. She first landed on our “For You” pages earlier this year when she recommended we all try the Trader Joe’s sauce, pronouncing it like a character in The Sopranos might.

“Everyone must try this cacio e pepe pasta sauce,” Eniclerico said in the video that has now been viewed over 44 million times.

It quickly spread all over TikTok, even being joked about by the likes of Doja Cat and Quen Blackwell. “You know what’s even better? My bipolar medicine,” one user responded, using the same theatrical Italian pronunciation as Eniclerico’s.