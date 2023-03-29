My fellow online lurkers, the state of the thirst trap has shifted vastly underneath our feet.

I’m sure you’ve seen it while posting too. Blurry photos are en vogue now. The money angle is no longer that sultry Snapchat video of your lips and décolletage , but straight-on to emphasize the body-ody-ody . Mirror selfies that completely cover up your face , showing off your perfectly decorated room, have usurped the posed duck-face reflection pic . A seductive pic can be hidden amid a photo dump of your dinners, travels, and fun nights out.

“Now, I feel like it’s the vibe of the pictures that have a date vibe ; dark, red wine, you have on a cute little dress or like a cute outfit,” said Zoe Anderson, a 25-year-old art history major in Berlin. “But also not too curated. I really love that cluttered photo dump aesthetic.”

We know Gen Z isn’t sex negative , but rather focused on intimacy, so it makes sense that their thirst traps are, too. The focus is truly about the vibes now, the idea of a possible shared experience or relationship (even if just for one night), rather than just you being hot.