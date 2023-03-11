A Texas Man Is Suing His Ex-Wife’s Friends After They Allegedly Helped Her Obtain Abortion Pills

Marcus Silva, who filed the lawsuit in Texas’s Galveston County state court on Thursday, alleged that his ex-wife’s two friends helped her obtain abortion pills. Silva claimed that under Texas law following the end of Roe v. Wade, helping a pregnant person obtain an abortion is murder and he has the right to sue under the state’s wrongful death statute, which covers “an unborn child at every stage of gestation from fertilization until birth.”

The three defendants did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment on Saturday.

Silva’s ex-wife discovered she was pregnant in July 2022, the complaint says. In a group chat called “Bebes,” text messages identified as from Silva’s ex-wife inform her friends of the pregnancy.

“I’m just mad at myself for it all,” she tells her friends. “I know either way he will use it against me. If I told him before, which I’m not, he would use it as a way to try and stay with me. And after the fact, I know he will try to act like he has some right to the decision.”

According to the lawsuit, her friends helped search for an out-of-state clinic that could accommodate her, sent links to Aid Access , a nonprofit which mails abortion pills to people who are unable to access them, and ultimately connected her with a third woman who offered to provide the pills.

“You can do it at home,” one text identified as from one of the friends says. “We can take the day off and do it at my place if you want.”

Images of text messages, which appear to be photographed on a phone rather than screenshotted, are included in the complaint.

Silva is accusing the friends of conspiracy and wrongful death, and the third woman of wrongful death. The lawsuit compared allowing the woman to rest in the friend’s home to using “her residence for the murder.”

Silva is not pursuing any claims against his ex-wife, as she is exempt from civil and criminal liability as a pregnant person. The couple divorced last month, according to the state court portal . They have two daughters together.

Silva’s suit is seeking over $1 million in damages, plus legal fees. The district attorney will decide whether to criminally charge the women following the civil suit.