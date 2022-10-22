The Texas State Police Officer Who Responded To The Uvalde Shooting Has Become The First From His Department To Be Fired Amid The Fallout Over The Response

The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired an officer who was among the responders to the mass shooting in Uvalde amid intense scrutiny into how law enforcement reacted as the tragedy unfolded.

Sgt. Juan Maldonado is the first member of the state police force to be fired after the fallout of the shooting in May that killed 19 children and 2 teachers. Officials did not divulge the exact reason for the decision, but a department spokesperson told ABC News the termination papers were served on Friday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety declined BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.