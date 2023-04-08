Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Met With The "Tennessee Three" And Voiced Their Support

Former Tennessee Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were removed from their positions in an unprecedented vote on Thursday, after they led a protest for gun control on the House floor on March 30 — three days after the Nashville school shooting that killed six people, including three children. The state representatives chanted through a microphone as hundreds of children and their parents filled the spectator gallery in support. Tennessee Rep. Gloria Johnson, who also participated in the protest, was stripped of her committee roles but was spared from expulsion by a single vote.

In a resolution filed against Jones, Pearson, and Johnson that called their behavior “disorderly” and “intentionally [bringing] disorder and dishonor” to the Statehouse, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives made several extraordinary decisions, including cutting off Jones’s microphone during the vote while he was speaking. Many also pointed out that Jones and Pearson are Black, while Johnson is white.