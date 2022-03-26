The Sudden Death Of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Is Being Investigated By Colombian Officials

Hawkins, 50, died in a hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, shortly before the Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform at a musical festival on Friday.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theatre on Feb 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Taylor Hawkins, the celebrated drummer of Foo Fighters, died in a hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, shortly before the rock band was scheduled to perform at a music festival there on Friday night. He was 50.

In a statement Friday, the band confirmed Hawkins’ death, writing: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”

The cause of his death is still under investigation. The Office of the Attorney General of Colombia said in a tweet Saturday that Hawkins was staying in a hotel in the town of Chapinero in northern Bogotá. A team of prosecutors and investigators had been assigned to look into his death, the tweet said.

Bogotá's District Department of Health said in a press release that the city's emergency care center had sent an ambulance to Hawkins' hotel on Friday evening after receiving a report of a patient with chest pains.

Healthcare workers were unable to revive the patient and he was declared dead. Authorities removed his body from the scene and initiated an investigation.

Daniel Munoz/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

Forensic workers arrive at the Four Seasons Casa Medina Hotel to remove the body of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, on March 26, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia.

"The District Department of Health mourns the death of this talented musician and drummer, widely recognized internationally for his work," the press release said.

Hawkins was scheduled to play with the band on Friday evening at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogotá, but the performance was canceled at the last minute, CNN reported. Fans have since gathered at the hotel where the star was staying to pay tribute to the drummer.

manuel rueda @ruedareport

More fans arriving at the hotel where Taylor Hawkins died in bogota #colombia. But it appears police will not say anything about cause of death until tomorrow. A couple fans lighting candles outside hotel entrance .

Megan Janetsky @meganjanetsky

Fans lighting candles and leaving flowers outside the hotel where Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away last night in Bogotá, Colombia. Cause of death is still unknown. Someone has written “Gracias” on the ground

Hawkins was the drummer for Foo Fighters for 25 years, and had a long celebrated career as a rock musician, drumming on tour for Alanis Morrisette before joining the Foo Fighters. He had been planning to release an album in a supergroup with Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney in 2022.

His sudden death shocked the music world as tributes poured in from artists who remembered him as a talented and charismatic performer and a family man.

Miley Cyrus, who was scheduled to perform alongside Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday, told fans that she would dedicate her performance to Hawkins.

Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters’ frontman and the other band members are yet to publicly comment on Hawkins’ death. Grohl described Hawkins as his “best friend and partner in crime” in his 2021 autobiography, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.

“I am not afraid to say that our chance meeting was a kind of love at first sight, igniting a musical ‘twin flame’ that still burns to this day,” Grohl wrote in the memoir while describing his friendship with Hawkins. “Together, we have become an unstoppable duo, onstage and off, in pursuit of any and all adventure we can find. We are absolutely meant to be, and I am grateful that we have found each other in this lifetime.”

Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform during day one of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 18, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.

Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses tweeted, “Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!”

Mick Jagger @MickJagger

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time.

Questo @questlove

I’m so sad about this man. coolest dude ever. god bless &amp; comfort his family, his bandmates, his friends &amp; all his loved ones. Taylor Hawkins. Rest In Beats. #TaylorHawkins https://t.co/bOBv0l4K9r

Tony Iommi @tonyiommi

I woke up this morning to hear the awful news of Taylor Hawkins death. What a terrible loss to us all. He was such a lovely guy and such a brilliant player. My deepest condolences go out to his family, his band and his fans. He will be sadly missed Rest In Peace Taylor. -Tony

#RingoStarr @ringostarrmusic

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️

Ozzy Osbourne @OzzyOsbourne

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy

Travis Barker, the drummer of Blink-182, shared his memories of Hawkins on Instagram, writing, “I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis. You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star.’ And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination…To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough.”

