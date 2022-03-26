The Sudden Death Of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Is Being Investigated By Colombian Officials

Taylor Hawkins, the celebrated drummer of Foo Fighters, died in a hotel in Bogotá, Colombia, shortly before the rock band was scheduled to perform at a music festival there on Friday night. He was 50.

In a statement Friday, the band confirmed Hawkins’ death, writing: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”

The cause of his death is still under investigation. The Office of the Attorney General of Colombia said in a tweet Saturday that Hawkins was staying in a hotel in the town of Chapinero in northern Bogotá. A team of prosecutors and investigators had been assigned to look into his death, the tweet said.

Bogotá's District Department of Health said in a press release that the city's emergency care center had sent an ambulance to Hawkins' hotel on Friday evening after receiving a report of a patient with chest pains.

Healthcare workers were unable to revive the patient and he was declared dead. Authorities removed his body from the scene and initiated an investigation.