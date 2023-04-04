Three Men Have Been Charged In Connection With The Killing And Robbery Of Two Gay Men In New York City

Three men have been charged in connection with the deaths of two gay men who were drugged and robbed after partying at LGBTQ+ clubs in Manhattan.

Robert Demaio, 34, and Jacob Barroso, 30, were charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the April 2022 death of Julio Ramirez. Demaio is facing the same charges in connection with the May 2022 death of John Umberger, according to an 18-count indictment released Monday by the Manhattan district attorney's office. A third individual whose name was redacted from the document is also charged in connection with the two killings.

"Our entire city continues to mourn the tragic losses of Mr. Ramirez and Mr. Umberger," District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. "These charges demonstrate that our career prosecutors have the skill, professionalism and dedication needed to solve these types of challenging cases. I am deeply grateful to our team for their incredibly hard work, along with the detectives at the NYPD who were outstanding partners throughout this entire investigation."

News of the indictment comes two days after New York police released photos of Demaio, Barroso, and a third suspect, Jayqwan Hamilton, 35, in connection with the killings. On Monday, NYPD said Hamilton was still at large.