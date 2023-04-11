A Viral Snoopy Fancam Editor Revealed Why She Was Grounded From TikTok, And Responded To The Malala Fund’s Comment About It Being “The Worst News Of The Day”

Many have asked Tram to tell their parents that Yousafzai appeared to be a Snoopy Sister fan, but the sisters said that their parents have no idea that any of this is going on — the edits, the fandom online, the millions of views.

“Sometimes I think about telling my parents like, Malala doesn't want her to be grounded,” Tram said. “But I wouldn't even know where to start.”

Yousafzai’s team told BuzzFeed News that the Nobel Prize–winning activist doesn’t manage the Malala Fund account that wrote the “worst news” comment. “I'm not sure she's aware of the growth of Snoopy content on TikTok,” one representative said.

"On TikTok, our digital team engages with and produces content by and for young women," a spokesperson for the Malala Fund told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday shortly after this story was published. "But I can confirm Malala did not write that comment."

But Yousafzai has previously participated in online trends, like the “ bombastic side-eye ” TikTok audio posted on the Malala Fund account.