Here’s What I Tried On While Shopping At The Snapchat AR Store

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.

Augmented reality filters are a major facet of social media lenses now, allowing us to do all sorts of things, like try on a new hair color , play an interactive game , or capture a gigantic Shrek in a latex bodysuit dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Love Game” in the sky .

But now, Snapchat has introduced a new function to its AR filters — shoppable lenses that let you “try on” items from different brands from home and buy them right in the app. So I went on a little augmented reality shopping spree.

The app is not exactly the most intuitive to use (products aren’t in one centralized place), but it works the way most social media filters do. Individual brands have created filters for specific items, so you need to search for the items and you can then hold up your phone and try them on as if you were in the store. The brands are huge ones you might look at IRL, like jackets from The North Face, handbags from Prada and Ralph Lauren, shoes from Lululemon and Puma, makeup at Ulta and MAC, and sunglasses from retailers like Zenni.