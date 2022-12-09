TikTok’s Scarf Guy Is The Latest In Viral Fashion Dupe Finds

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.



“It’s that time of year, we need to go to the scarf guy,” TikTok user Kimberly Quiros says in her trending video.

Manhattan is one of those places where there’s always a trinket to buy, whether that’s a bucket hat, license plate fridge magnet, or bedazzled T-shirt. But TikTok has been fixated on one particular stand: the man selling winter accessories on the corner of 38th Street and Seventh Avenue.

For $15–$20, TikTok users have advertised, you can buy a big, soft, nubby scarf in colors that are dead ringers for the viral designer item of the season, the Acne Studios checked and fringed scarf that I’ve seen on my feeds dozens of times. It’s a dupe that gives the general vibe of the $280 item, but with lower quality and without the need to dip into your savings account.

“not me wanting to travel to the city for a scarf,” one user commented. “Used 2 work at the Starbucks in front of his stand & got the best stuff from him,” another said.