Just 16 Tweets Summing Up The Hellscape Of A Post-Roe World

On Friday, the Supreme Court made the landmark decision to end Americans’ constitutional right to abortion and overturn Roe v. Wade , and millions across the country are furious.

The ruling triggered immediate bans on abortions in 13 states, and another 13 are expected to several limit or ban abortion.

Plus, in an opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas in support of the decision — and raised with concern in the dissent written by three liberal justices — legal protections around marriage for same-sex couples and contraception are now possibly at risk.

On Twitter, thousands shared their grief and anger at the decision, and what it could mean for their bodily autonomy: