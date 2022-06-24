Just 16 Tweets Summing Up The Hellscape Of A Post-Roe World

“That’s a wrap on the United States.”

Abortion-rights activists chant during a rally in front of the Supreme Court
On Friday, the Supreme Court made the landmark decision to end Americans’ constitutional right to abortion and overturn Roe v. Wade, and millions across the country are furious. 

The ruling triggered immediate bans on abortions in 13 states, and another 13 are expected to several limit or ban abortion. 

Plus, in an opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas in support of the decision — and raised with concern in the dissent written by three liberal justices — legal protections around marriage for same-sex couples and contraception are now possibly at risk. 

On Twitter, thousands shared their grief and anger at the decision, and what it could mean for their bodily autonomy:

1.

wolfgang ruth @itswolfgangruth

the fact that this had a say

Twitter: @itswolfgangruth

2.

Raquel Willis @RaquelWillis_

It’s OK to mourn today and fight tomorrow. You deserve your anger, grief, and fear, but remember the power will always be with the people.

Twitter: @RaquelWillis_

3.

Jack Mirkinson @jackmirkinson

american exceptionalism: you can’t have an abortion or get a juul, but we’ll give you all the ak-47s you want

Twitter: @jackmirkinson

4.

Najma Sharif @overdramatique

This is war

Twitter: @overdramatique

5.

ju @earringdealer1

&amp; YOU MF’s ARE NOT “PRO-LIFE” YOU’RE ANTI-CHOICE LETS BE VERY CLEAR

Twitter: @earringdealer1

6.

Patrick Lucas Austin @patbits

we did it joe

Twitter: @patbits

7.

Spiffey @SpinGriffey

Gonna be fun &amp; games till boys walk into that Walgreens and realize they don't sell Plan B anymore

Twitter: @SpinGriffey

8.

Ash Sarkar @AyoCaesar

Absolutely gutted for my sisters in the states. Abortion bans are an attack on all women, but that disproportionately impact women who are poor, women of colour, and women trapped in abusive relationships. Abortion bans are barbarism.

Twitter: @AyoCaesar

9.

Patton Oswalt @pattonoswalt

The dude who cried about beer on TV has made a BIG decision about your life, ladies!

Twitter: @pattonoswalt

10.

Leah Litman @LeahLitman

a chilling line from the joint dissent -- Kagan, Breyer, &amp; Sotomayor do not believe this Court will stop with Roe.

Twitter: @LeahLitman

11.

vero @thenyjew

forced birth in a country with baby formula shortages and mass school shootings weekly you can’t make this up

Twitter: @thenyjew

12.

oatmeal influencer @acechhh

personally i think no supreme court justice deserves even a moments peace of privacy in the comfort of their own home or in public for as long as they live

Twitter: @acechhh

13.

derek @derekkbaker_

“The FOUNDING FATHERS wanted ________________” 1. You’re probably wrong 2. I don’t care

Twitter: @derekkbaker_

14.

Erin Ryan @morninggloria

Damn girl is that a concealed handgun in your waistband or are you just being forced by the state to carry an unplanned pregnancy to term

Twitter: @morninggloria

15.

ely kreimendahl @ElyKreimendahl

welp. that’s a wrap on the United States

Twitter: @ElyKreimendahl

16.

Anna @AnnaLovesVoting

I was going to brush my teeth this morning but then I remembered that wasn’t prevailing practice in 1789

Twitter: @AnnaLovesVoting

