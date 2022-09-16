In the music industry, Sawayama said she has faced prejudice and stereotyping for her race and gender — and still struggles with the aftereffects of it today. “Sometimes I’ll compare myself with other artists, like, God, they're so beautiful. They're so confident. And then I'll be like, Why am I not like that?” she told me. “That's such an easy depression hole to go down, especially I think for a lot of POC or queer people. But it's in those times that I always try and remember how many firsts I've broken.”

And there have been some monumental firsts. In 2020, #SAWAYAMAISBRITISH trended on Twitter after Sawayama announced that she would not be eligible for nominations for the country’s major industry accolades like the BRITs and the Mercury Awards, due to the fact that she held an “indefinite leave to remain” visa instead of citizenship. It was a movement that sparked mass attention and changed the United Kingdom’s music award eligibility rules.

“Her talents have been shaped by a cross-cultural mix of musical influences and Britain is a richer place with her creating music here,” singer Elton John tweeted. “We need to recognise artists like Rina because they reflect the beautifully diverse world we all share.”

In 2018, she came out publicly in an interview as pansexual. It’s become a part of her music and her presence online. “I feel like I definitely inadvertently have pushed barriers,” Sawayama said to me. “Just by releasing music and talking about important things, I guess.”

Sawayama said she also feels that, in many ways, her existence has been a wedge in the historically white, rich, heterosexual male music industry. She’s not the teenage pop star, trained inside the Disney incubator. She’s not white or even white-passing. She still holds her indefinite leave visa. And she’s made clear in no uncertain terms that she writes music for people like her — queer folks, people of color, women. Many of her lyrics directly address the prejudice she’s experienced (“how come you don't expect me to get mad when I'm angry?”). Songs like “Tokyo Love Hotel” and “STFU!” hone in on microaggressions and East Asian fetishization, including lines she’d heard from music executives (one who called her “Rina Wallamama”) and in her personal life.

She has also spoken up in other ways, particularly for causes close to her heart. In August, at a live show in Japan, Sawayama spoke candidly to the audience about marriage for same-sex couples, which is still illegal in the country. “This is the only G7 country that does not have any protection for the LGBTQ+ community,” she said to the audience.