Prince William Publicly Addressed Queen Elizabeth II’s Death For The First Time: “The World Lost An Extraordinary Leader”

William, 40, is the eldest son of the late Princess Diana and King Charles III, who was formally proclaimed the new monarch on Saturday. On Thursday, when news of the Queen’s declining health emerged, William was one of the family members who traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. The cause of the Queen’s death has not been announced.

In his statement, William reflected on the passing of his grandmother. “My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support,” he said. “My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.”

“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” he added.