TikTok Users Are Trying M&M's As Eyeshadow After A Clip About Jail Makeup Went Viral

Prison makeup tricks are going viral soon after a video about an incarcerated person's tutorial rose to prominence on TikTok.

In a reposted clip , which has 17.4 million views as of Thursday, an incarcerated person is caught wearing blue eyeshadow and a bright red lip while sweeping the floor. The security guard requests a tutorial, so she shows the guard how she created her makeup look — with a blue M&M and a red Fireball candy, using a graphite pencil as eyeliner — before the items are confiscated.