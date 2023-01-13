A Dermatologist Shared How To Treat Penile Frostbite After Prince Harry Went Viral For Sharing How He Used His Mother’s Face Cream On His “Todger”

Most salicylic acids in topical moisturizers aren’t strong enough that a user would feel any sensation or see side effects upon application, but Gardner still wouldn’t recommend it for frostbite. “Salicylic acid basically eats the skin,” he said. “That would be weird to treat that.”

Leger said another thing to think about before putting creams near your genitals is allergens, which would need to be patch tested before use. “There are a lot of potential allergens in this cream,” she said. “If you are using this in the genital area and within a few days it gets red, scaly, swollen, and itchy, by all means please stop.”

However, for the other ingredients, Gardner said he didn’t think they would cause immediate pain. “There’s tons of things you shouldn’t put near your genitals,” he said. “Salicylic acid is questionable. I wouldn’t do it unless you had specific directions from your doctors.”

So how do you treat frostbite? Leger said no one had ever asked her about frostbitten penis before, but shared some tips from her research on clinical resource Up to Date.

“If you suspect that you have a frostbitten penis: remove wet clothing, rewarm slowly (though not if there is a possibility of refreezing before being able to get medical care), don't rub the area, minimize use until the appendage is no longer frostbitten, and don't use stoves or fires to rewarm frost-bitten tissue,” she said. “That all seems very sound to me. I hope it's helpful to someone out there.”

Elizabeth Arden did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but it did tweet an ad for a different hydrating product on Monday. “You’ve heard all the buzz about plumping Hyaluronic Acid, but did you know it’s extremely helpful during the colder months❄️?” the brand posted on Twitter.