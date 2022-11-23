I Tried To Host A Thanksgiving Dinner Party Based On Social Media

Here is the Pinterest board I created prior to doing anything else, because I’m a horrifyingly online person who needs “inspo” to cook a goddamn dinner. Some of the keywords I searched for were “dinner table inspo,” “aesthetic dinner menu card,” “rustic dinner party aesthetic,” “dinner party core” and “rustic appetizer spread.” I figured something more rustic would be more forgiving on my artistic abilities; if I made a mistake, I could write it off as part of the intended aesthetic.

The core components of dinner parties I see online are usually some kind of shareable spread, next to a floral arrangement and decor like menus and candles. I know it’s Thanksgiving, but there will be no turkey. Turkey will never have a place in my home. It requires so much time, it is so expensive, it takes up the entire oven, and the payoff is, at best, just fine. It is a vehicle for the sauces.

Easily, the difficult part of hosting was making it all look Pinterest-worthy. My main investment in this charade was the menus. I love the look of them. But to give you a sense of my handwriting, I have been asked several times at the post office to verbally clarify the addresses I have written down. One time a post office employee asked me if I was a pharmacist, and then had to explain the joke to me. But I’m actually quite proud of how they turned out. My friends also complimented the doodles I added along the sides, which is courtesy of 18 years of not paying attention in math class. And don’t forget it’s rustic!