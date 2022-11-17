One Fan Captured A Heated Exchange Between A K-Pop Idol And Their Manager. Now The Group Is Detailing The Physical And Sexual Abuse They Say They Experienced.

Korean entertainment broadcast channel SBS shared footage of a woman they identified as Kang yelling at member Kim Jaehan from the same night, before Jaehan collapses on the ground in panic.



Fans immediately worried about whether band members were being poorly treated, and #ProtectOmegaX trended on Twitter.

Kang denied assaulting Omega X members, claiming it was "an allegation made against the company by an anti-fan."

"I was distressed from pulling all-nighters for days and working so hard that I had a nosebleed, but the bandmates wouldn't comfort me or care for me, and I'd become frustrated. But I usually treat them with much respect," Kang told SBS.

Spire Entertainment released an apology and said that the conversation was about the band airing grievances that were resolved. The company did not acknowledge if there was a physical altercation.

“At the time, having completed the tour, the OMEGA X members and the agency were talking about how hard they had respectively worked up until then, in order to make plans for the future,” Spire Entertainment said in its October statement. “In the process, they wound up airing their grievances against one another, and as they became worked up due to their emotions, they began raising their voices.”

The band is suing to have their contract terminated on the basis of “breach of contract and destruction of trust.” Law Firm S said it filed for an injunction to suspend the validity of the exclusive contract between Omega X and Spire Entertainment on Wednesday, and plans “to take strong measures, such as additional criminal charges and sue for damages.”

Spire Entertainment has not responded to a request for comment. The members of Omega X have not responded to requests for comment. When BuzzFeed News reached out to their former publicity firm Helix Publicity, we were told it was no longer working with Omega X and could not speak on the matter due to a nondisclosure agreement with Spire Entertainment.

Since coming forward with the allegations, Omega X has launched their own Instagram (K-pop idols are typically not allowed to maintain an autonomous digital presence without explicit permission from their management). In a statement on their first post, they wrote a thank-you letter to their fans, and a publicist they formerly worked with liked the post.