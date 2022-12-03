Noodle, The Pug Who Went Viral For “No Bones" Days, Has Died

“Although this is very sad, I wanted to let you know, and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him,” Graziano, who adopted Noodle when he was seven years old, said in the announcement on Saturday. “He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can. And he made millions of people happy. What a run.”

Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to their “bones or no bones” icon. “I knew that following a 14 year old Pug on Tiktok that this day would come all too soon…but I don’t regret a single moment of following him,” one wrote on Twitter. “His life gave us so much joy. Even on the no bones days. Rest in peace Noodle. Sleep well prince!”

“We are all allowed one no bones day and then we can only have bones days in his honor,” one commenter wrote under Graziano’s video. “It will now and forever be a bones day,” another said.

