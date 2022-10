Latto, whose given name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, posted some of Minaj’s past tweets in which Minaj told her fans to stop posting a “dud” on her timeline and several others subtly aimed at Latto. “With all this being said this wasn’t JUST about a Grammy category,” Latto, 23, said . “U literally told me I’m not ‘flourishing’ and no one cares about my ‘little song’ otp lol @NICKIMINAJ.” Latto then posted a recording she’d made of a conversation between the two of them.