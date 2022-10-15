We Tried The Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco Because Journalism

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.
Ever since one House of Dragons interview where Emma D’Arcy told castmate Olivia Cooke it was their current drink of choice, “negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it” has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter. What is it about this clip that made it such a viral trend? Was it the sultry way in which they said it? Or bartenders' clenching their cheeks in anticipation of idiosyncratic cocktail orders? Perhaps the little quips from Cooke (“Ooh, stunning”) were what made it such a silly and goofy meme?
Regardless, many have already taken to trying the order for themselves and sharing their reactions on social media. So in the spirit of this column, I knew I had to try it out.
The recipe is a one-to-one-to-one ratio of prosecco, vermouth, and Campari, with a little orange twisted over ice. I’m no bartender (my drink of choice is still, to my more grown-up coworkers’ horror, a tequila soda, or some kind of amalgamation of sugar and mezcal), but it didn’t seem too overcomplicated to make. The cocktail tasted like a wintery aperol spritz — citrusy, bright, with a little bit of a heavier bitterness at the end. The bubbly prosecco also heightened the effect of luxury — I should have been drinking this on the bow of a catamaran, or in a Vermont ski lodge, not in the office at 2:30 p.m. But the good thing about being in the office was I could also get my coworkers drunk with me. So that is exactly what we did. It got great reviews! People kept coming! Everyone was drinking negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it! Sorry bosses!
This is a great social media trend. It’s a perfect thing to share with friends, and less annoying for a bartender than an espresso martini. Where were you when Donald Trump got subpoena’d? I was drinking a negroni. Sbagliato. With prosecco in it.