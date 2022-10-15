We Tried The Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco Because Journalism

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.



Ever since one House of Dragons interview where Emma D’Arcy told castmate Olivia Cooke it was their current drink of choice, “negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it” has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter. What is it about this clip that made it such a viral trend? Was it the sultry way in which they said it? Or bartenders' clenching their cheeks in anticipation of idiosyncratic cocktail orders? Perhaps the little quips from Cooke (“Ooh, stunning”) were what made it such a silly and goofy meme?