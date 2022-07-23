Ghebreyesus overruled a committee of advisers who were unable to reach a consensus on whether the outbreak represented a global public health emergency.

"We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little, and which meets the criteria in the International Health Regulations," Ghebreyesus said. "For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern."

The US saw its first confirmed case in May, and since then monkeypox has spread, with more than 2,800 cases across 46 states. Protests for vaccine and testing access took place in New York on Thursday as people — particularly LGBTQ individuals — raised their concerns over the poor federal response in providing care and information.



“Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners," Ghebreyesus said in his statement. "That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups."

However, he emphasized that "stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus" and that communities should work on fighting against the stigma.

Communication over what monkeypox is has been overwhelming and confusing, particularly as initial cases have been largely among men who have sex with men.

“I rely on mutual aid networks and queer party group chats that have suddenly become monkeypox support groups,” Ariel Friedlander, a protester in New York, told BuzzFeed News on Thursday.

