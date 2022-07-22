LGBTQ People Rallied In New York For Better Information And Support As Monkeypox Cases Rise

MANHATTAN, New York — LGBTQ people who are seeing monkeypox hit close to home on Thursday called on the CDC and local leaders to do better for their community — and for queer people to use their own networks to share critical information about the disease.



As monkeypox cases rise, supporters and members of ACT UP, the protest group famous for its work to fight the AIDS crisis, gathered in Foley Square with a message in particular for officials who have claimed to be LGBTQ allies.

“Put down the rainbow flag,” a speaker said to the crowd of about 200 people who turned up in spite of 94-degree weather. “More testing, more vaccines, more treatment, Miss Thing.”

Those who marched called for an “emergency safety net fund” for those testing positive, increased access to vaccines, language-inclusive educational resources, and adequate staffing for both vaccination sites and quarantine locations.

“Who is here because they know someone with monkeypox?” a speaker called out. They were met with a thunderous response.