We Spoke With The Creator Of The Viral #MississippiProm TikTok Series

Camille Viviana, 28, created the viral #MississippiProm series to review looks from her home state. Prom has always been a big part of the area she grew up in, Viviana told BuzzFeed News, and the idea to do it came from her younger sister, who is 19 and has lots of friends still in high school.

“We were sitting around, and she was showing us tons and tons of prom dresses,” Viviana said. “Her whole Facebook feed was prom, prom, prom.” They nicknamed it the “Facebook Met Gala,” and Viviana decided to record her thoughts for TikTok, giving particular attention to the specific prom fashions and trends of Black high school girls in Mississippi.



There are several key components to a striking Facebook Met Gala picture. The dress, of course, must be dramatic. Prints, colors, feathers, and sparkles are key. If you have a date, he should come with a color-coordinated suit, and many photos include props to add to the feeling of luxury, whether it’s a matching car, jewelry, decorative fans, or straight-up cash.