An Entire Town Was Destroyed And At Least 24 Were Killed After Deadly Tornadoes Hit Mississippi

As of Saturday morning, residents have been instructed to continue to shelter in place while search and rescue operations and medical support are dispatched.

Many impacted residents are also going without power, with 11,254 outages reported in the state of Mississippi as of Saturday afternoon, according to tracking site poweroutage.us. The areas that took the brunt of the tornado experienced a near-total blackout, including Sharkey County. Another 14,308 are reported without power in Alabama and 22,163 in Tennessee.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, tweeted on Saturday that she spoke with Gov. Reeves about providing federal assistance to the victims of the storm. "Our thoughts are with the people of Mississippi who are dealing with this terrible trauma," Criswell tweeted.

Gov. Reeves said he will be visiting towns impacted by the tornado, beginning in Sharkey County. “The loss will be felt in these towns forever. Please pray for God’s hand to be over all who lost family and friends,” he tweeted Saturday morning.

Mississippi experiences about 30 to 100 tornadoes per year, according to the state’s Department of Health. But National Weather Service meteorologist Lance Perrilloux said this tornado was “very rare.”

“This is one of the more rare tornadoes that we've seen in recorded Mississippi history given its longevity and strength over a period of time,” Perrilloux told NPR on Saturday morning.

Weather disasters are inextricably linked to human-induced climate change. The planet has already warmed 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880, according to NASA, and that’s making disasters worse. Wildfire seasons are getting longer. Hurricanes are getting wetter and more dangerous. Heat waves are getting hotter, more frequent, and longer-lasting. Heavier rainfall across the US is triggering more inland flooding. And the cost of climate disasters is soaring. Stopping this vicious cycle will require drastically reducing our reliance on climate-polluting fossil fuels.