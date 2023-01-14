A SWAT Team Was Dispatched To Find A Missing Leopard As Social Media Users Flooded Twitter With Memes

A SWAT team was dispatched to the zoo under the impression that the release of the animal was an “intentional act,” Sgt. Warren Mitchell of the Dallas police said in a press conference on Friday. “When we initially responded to the location on a report of a missing clouded leopard, we first dispatched our SWAT officers out here ... not clearly understanding what a ‘clouded leopard’ was. We were thinking perhaps a big cat.”

Clouded leopards are “the smallest of the big cats” and originate in Southeast Asia. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed the animal as a vulnerable species , with a declining population. Nova was bred in Dallas and then born in the Houston Zoo alongside her sister, according to CBS News.