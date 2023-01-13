It Was A Big Week For Asian Diaspora Media

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.

Michelle Yeoh told the Golden Globes pianist to shut up on Tuesday night.

“Shut up, please,” she said in the now-viral clip. “I can beat you up, OK? And that's serious.”

Fans responded immediately online. “michelle yeoh telling the piano people to ‘shut up please, i can beat you up’ because she isn't done with her speech yet THAT'S MOTHER MOTHERING,” one fan wrote. “She totally has earned this moment!” another said.