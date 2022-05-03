People Are Comparing The Met Gala Frivolity As Roe V. Wade Was Revealed To Possibly Be Rolled Back

The theme had drawn backlash even before Monday, as people accused host and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour of insensitivity during a historic refugee crisis, confusing public health guidelines, terrifying climate change news, and billionaires buying Twitter instead of using their money to solve world hunger.

“Gilded glamour at a time of war, let them eat cake,” fashion blogger Bryanboy wrote.

Online, the outfits were largely considered misses rather than hits, and some joked about how the Supreme Court was the only one to adhere to Wintour’s theme. “Back to the gilded age we go!!!! They took it too seriously. Kylie Jenner needs to take notes,” one person posted on TikTok. “looks like the supreme court understood the assignment,” wrote another.