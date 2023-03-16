This Influencer’s 10-Pump Foundation Hack Went Viral On TikTok So It Is As Messy To Try As You Might Suspect

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.

There are always a number of mildly controversial makeup trends that go viral online, whether that be the TikTok trend of putting on eyeliner and then washing it off to create a smudged look, or more out-there looks like doing M&M eyeshadow , as shared by formerly incarcerated women.

One of the most recent recognizable makeup hacks is influencer Meredith Duxbury’s foundation trick, which involves smearing 10 pumps — yes, double-digits pumps’ worth — of foundation on your face.