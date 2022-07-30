So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize And Here Are Their Reactions
"We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment."
Someone in Illinois has won the Mega Millions jackpot prize of $1.337 billion, the third-largest lottery prize in the country.
The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday.
“Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot,” Pat McDonald, Ohio's lottery director and lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!"
A total of 14,391,740 winning tickets were sold including the jackpot-winning ticket.
The jackpot ballooned to the billion-dollar amount because it had been rolling without a winner since April 15.