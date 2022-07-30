The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday.



“Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot,” Pat McDonald, Ohio's lottery director and lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!"



A total of 14,391,740 winning tickets were sold including the jackpot-winning ticket.



The jackpot ballooned to the billion-dollar amount because it had been rolling without a winner since April 15.