So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize And Here Are Their Reactions

"We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment."

By
Steffi Cao
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Someone in Illinois has won the Mega Millions jackpot prize of $1.337 billion, the third-largest lottery prize in the country.

The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday.  

“Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot,” Pat McDonald, Ohio's lottery director and lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!" 

A total of 14,391,740 winning tickets were sold including the jackpot-winning ticket. 

The jackpot ballooned to the billion-dollar amount because it had been rolling without a winner since April 15. 

As for the rest of us who did not win a billion dollars last night, cheer up. There are always jokes to be made on Twitter and here are some of our favorite ones:

ale🧍🏽‍♂️ @AleTubaa321

Everyone checking their #MegaMillions right now

A. @sideshowab

Me after checking my ticket 7 times #MegaMillions

Stacie Thrush @CrashieRoberts

We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment. #MegaMillions

Tyler Roney @TylerJRoney

Anyone else have the same numbers? #megamillions

Officer Square Head @olddiirtyshirt

My #MegaMillions lottery ticket said

Mikey Fitz @MikeyFitzPGH

I just checked my #MegaMillions and I will NOT be going to work tommarow. But I will be there first thing Monday morning.

a friend @Clssifiedd

me after not hitting a 1 in 302 Million odds jackpot that i “had a good feeling about” #MegaMillions

manasi @manasi7164

i lost after spending the last two hours romanticizing my life with 1.2 billion dollars. can’t believe it #MegaMillions

Jacob Thiele @MrJacobThiele

They picked the wrong numbers. #MegaMillions https://t.co/GQOpSgw70y

