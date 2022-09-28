Lizzo Played A 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute In Concert, And Its History Is Fascinating

The Grammy-winning pop star has long been known for her talent on the flute. A classically trained flutist, she has gone viral in particular for her ability to twerk while playing trills. And on Tuesday, she became the first (and so far only) person known to have played the historic instrument.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden told BuzzFeed News that she was "thrilled" to see the performance and help make it happen. "Lizzo thanked the Library of Congress for making history cool," Hayden said in a statement. "She made it cooler.”

“NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE,” she posted on Twitter. “NOW YOU HAVE.”



The flute, according to the Library of Congress, was rescued from the White House in 1814 during the British invasion of Washington, DC, during the War of 1812. The library currently hosts more than 1,800 historical flutes — one of the largest collections in the world.

Lizzo became a special “flute guest” when Hayden reached out to the pop star on Twitter. “@lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week,” Hayden wrote. “Like your song they are ‘Good as hell.’”