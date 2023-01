YouTube Star Lia Marie Johnson Says "Love" Saved Her From Drug Addiction After "Kids React" Fame

The turning point came in 2020 when her then-partner committed suicide, and a friend intervened and took Johnson into her home. Johnson now says that she’s 10 months sober and living with a new partner in England.

“I really can’t believe I’m still here on this planet, alive and coherent,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of people tell me, ‘I’m glad you’re alive,’ because the way I was living, I shouldn’t be.”

Fans flooded the comments with their supportive reactions. “I have been following you since I was in middle school,” one fan wrote in the YouTube comments. “I’m so grateful you’re here, and in a good place now. Thank you for sharing your story with us. We’re here for you. We see you.”

Other celebrities have also voiced their support for Johnson. YouTuber Ricky Dillon responded to her video, “i love you so much lia ❤️ i am so proud of you. it makes me so happy that you are in such a good place now. you are an inspiration,” and actor Lukas Gage commented on Johnson’s Instagram, “thank you for your honesty and bravery my beautiful friend. i am so lucky to know you and have you in my life.”

“I love u so much Lia. You’re a WARRIOR,” said another.