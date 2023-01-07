YouTube Star Lia Marie Johnson Says "Love" Saved Her From Drug Addiction After "Kids React" Fame

Johnson first gained public attention in 2010 while on the Fine Bros.’ “Kids React” cast, an ensemble group of young people who would react to viral trends on the internet. She quickly became a fan favorite and was a series regular in the spinoff series “Teens React.” Adweek named her one of 2014’s “biggest young stars on YouTube,” and she would go on to star in Nickelodeon movies and sign a record deal with Capitol Records.



“I was living a whole other world when the sun went down,” Johnson said. “I was drinking, using drugs, and partying almost every night.”



Her drug abuse became more public on social media in 2019; she would often openly talk about her preferred drugs on Instagram lives. Several of the former “Kids React” and “Teens React” personalities spoke out against the Fine Bros. in the years after they left the show, and also noted Johnson’s videos. Fans speculated that she broadcasted many livestreams while intoxicated or surrounded by noises fans felt were sounds of people doing drugs around her. Johnson confirmed these guesses in the video she posted on Thursday.