Gleeks Are Anxious To See How Lea Michele Does In Her “Funny Girl” Debut After All The Drama

All of it mattered to the showgoers, largely Gleeks, who told BuzzFeed News they came from all over the country to see Michele perform.

Justin Davis, who said he’s a fan of Michele, joked that the show’s biggest attraction for him was “watching her read.” Andrew Davis, Justin’s husband, added that Michele’s role in Glee was a big part of his childhood. “We love her,” he said. “I’m excited to see the music.”

“I needed to feel the chaos, the talent, and tension,” said Omri Rolan. “I flew here from Los Angeles to see the show. That’s how much it means to me.”

And social media chatter aside, they were excited to see her step into a legendary Broadway role. Sloane Ptashek said she had seen Funny Girl in June when Feldstein was still playing Fanny Brice.

“I’m excited to see the differences,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I want to see [Michele] because this show is a part of her whole identity as an actor, but [the buzz] is certainly scandalous. The theater is the main part of the reason why I’m here. But it’s always funny to hear she can’t read.”

Live updates from the audience Tuesday night captured theatergoers' excitement over her performance. Several critics tweeted that Michele had received four standing ovations before intermission.

