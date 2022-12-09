Emory University Has Called The Viral TikTok Of Emory Nurses Sharing Their Labor And Delivery Icks “Disrespectful” And “Unprofessional”

Immediately, users took to the comments to share their outcry over the video. Many said they felt it was unprofessional and lacking empathy. “Pregnant with my first and idk how to feel about this video,” one person said. “My ick is when people work in healthcare and don’t have compassion for people,” another commenter said.

Emory Healthcare announced in an Instagram statement that it took “appropriate actions” in light of the TikTok, framing the nurses in question as “former employees.” It did not respond immediately when BuzzFeed News requested clarification on what happened to the staffers.

“We are aware of the TikTok video that included disrespectful and unprofessional comments about maternity patients,” the Georgia-based university system stated. “This video does not represent our commitment to patient- and family-centered care and falls short of the values and standards we expect every member of our team to hold and demonstrate.”